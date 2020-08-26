South Dakota motorcycle rally linked to 100+ COVID-19 cases across 8 states

The Sturgis (S.D.) Motorcycle Rally held earlier this month has been tied to 103 COVID-19 cases thus far, NBC News reports.

COVID-19 cases linked to the event have been confirmed in North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Montana, Wyoming and Washington, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

The motorcycle gathering was held Aug. 7-16 and attracted hundreds of thousands of attendees and 460,000 vehicles, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, down from 500,000 last year.

Some criticized the event on social media after images showed attendees in crowded venues, flouting social distancing measures and without masks.

