Shortened quarantine would identify most COVID-19 cases, Gottlieb says

The CDC's consideration to shorten the COVID-19 quarantine period means most infections would still be identified, Scott Gottlieb, MD, former commissioner of the FDA, told CBS News Nov. 29.

"What you want are recommendations that are prudent and practical that people are going to follow," Dr. Gottlieb said.

The CDC's current 14-day quarantine recommendation may deter people from complying, according to Dr. Gottlieb.

"So putting in place a 10-day quarantine period, even a seven-day quarantine period, you're going to capture the vast majority of infections within that time frame."

Dr. Gottlieb told CBS the measure should have been contemplated earlier, as most people who are exposed to the coronavirus develp infections within the first five to seven days.

