Seattle Children's Hospital cancels 1.3K vaccine appointments over equal access concerns

Seattle Children's Hospital canceled 1,300 COVID-19 vaccine appointments amid access equity concerns, reports CNN.

People wanting to be vaccinated at Seattle Children's were able to sign up Feb. 2 via MyChart, which most often requires an existing patient relationship with the hospital.

"Shortly after releasing appointments, we decided we needed broader communication to the greater public of available vaccine appointments as we want to achieve the widest reach possible," the hospital said in a Feb. 4 statement to CNN.

Many officials have said the already limited vaccine supply is not being distributed proportionally to Black and Latino communities, according to CNN.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee reiterated during a Feb. 4 news briefing that providers must not give preference to people when scheduling vaccine appointments.

Seattle Children's notified those affected by the cancellations and will offer future vaccination appointments through its public website, reports CNN.

