Only 30% of parents willing to vaccinate their 12-15 year-olds against COVID-19

Three in 10 parents of children ages 12-15 said they would get their child vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they're eligible, according to survey results released May 6 by Kaiser Family Foundation.

Kaiser Family Foundation surveyed 2,097 U.S. adults April 15-29.

The research team found that 26 percent of parents who have children ages 12-15 said they will wait to see how vaccination plays out for other adolescents before they vaccinate their own children. Twenty-three percent said they would definitely not get their children vaccinated, and 18 percent said they would get them vaccinated only if their school required it.

The polling results come amid reports the FDA could authorize use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages 12-15 as early as the second week of May. Pfizer released data in March showing its vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in the age group.

