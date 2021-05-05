Pfizer to seek September OK for COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as 2

Pfizer plans to apply in September for emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine to be given to children between the ages of 2 and 11, the drugmaker said May 4, according to The New York Times.

The company will submit two emergency use authorization requests, one covering children from 2 to 5 years old, and the second for ages 5 to 11, NPR reported. It's expected to apply for authorization for the vaccine in children as young as 6 months old in the fourth quarter of this year.

The FDA is expected to authorize use of the vaccine in children between the ages of 12 and 15 as early as next week, according to the Times. Pfizer released data in March showing its vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in the age group.

Pfizer also announced it expects to have clinical trial data on the safety of its vaccine in pregnant women by early August, the Times reported.

