NYC Health + Hospitals hosts 400 clinicians, social service providers for long COVID-19 symposium

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals partnered with the city's health department to host a long COVID-19 symposium, an event aimed at advancing care coordination for residents experiencing persistent symptoms.

More than 400 clinicians and social service providers attended the June 8 symposium. The agenda covered best practices for clinical assessment, referral and treatment of the condition, as well as social support services available to those with long COVID-19.

"Our symposium marks a critical step forward in addressing long COVID, shining a bright light on a complicated condition affecting many New Yorkers well after their initial COVID-19 infection," said Ted Long, MD, executive director of the NYC Test & Trace Corps — which provides COVID-19 testing and treatment resources to city residents — and senior vice president for ambulatory care and population health at NYC Health + Hospitals. "The New York City medical community's efforts to come together, listen to patients and share best clinical practices to diagnose, treat and provide health and social services for New Yorkers with long COVID will be instrumental for our patients' and our city's recovery."