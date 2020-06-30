New York, New Jersey governors may stall reopenings

Though coronavirus cases in New York and New Jersey appear to be stable per a New York Times dashboard, the states' governors said they may change their plans for reopening as other states see significant spikes in cases, The Times reports.

New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy said June 29 that plans to allow indoor dining, was set to resume July 2, will be put on hold "indefinitely." Mr. Murphy said his decision was prompted by seeing new cases spike in the South and West, which were "driven in part by the return of patrons to indoor dining establishments, where they are seated and without face coverings for significant periods of time," he said, according to the Times.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is reconsidering allowing indoor dining in New York City, which is part of phase three of its reopening, set to begin July 6. In phase three New York City restaurants would have been able to open indoor dining provided they followed certain guidelines and restrictions, including cutting their capacity by half. Restaurants in other parts of the state have already reopened indoor dining under certain restrictions.

Mr. Cuomo said he would take a final decision on indoor dining July 1.

The states have taken other steps to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus cases, including mandating self-quarantine for travelers from any state where COVID-19 cases cross a certain threshold.

