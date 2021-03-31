New coronavirus variant found in Arizona

Researchers at Arizona State University in Tempe have identified a new coronavirus variant that emerged from a common circulating strain in the U.S., reports ABC 15 Arizona.

Scientists at ASU's Biodesign Institute said the new B.1.243.1 variant is "in the process of being established in Arizona" and is starting to spread across state borders to New Mexico and Texas.

Between Feb. 1 and March 2, researchers identified 15 variant cases in Arizona via genetic sequencing. One case was also detected in Houston Feb. 24, and another was found in New Mexico March 8. The variant's true prevalence and geographic spread is unknown due to a lack of sequencing surveillance, researchers said.

Other variants that contain the same mutation as the B.1.243.1 strain have shown some resistance to vaccines, they added.

"Based on the mutation profile, regional introduction and phylogenetic evidence, we recommend vigilant monitoring of B.1.243.1 as a potential variant of interest," researchers said.

They published their findings March 26 in the medical preprint journal MedRxiv. The study has not been peer-reviewed.

More articles on public health:

CDC director gives emotional warning amid jump in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 vaccines effective for pregnant women, likely protect their babies too: Study

Young, unvaccinated adults fuel COVID-19 hospitalization surge in Michigan

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.