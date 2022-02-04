Most common symptoms of 3 coronavirus variants

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, with some symptoms appearing more often for different variants of the virus.

Below, Becker's has compiled the following lists of frequently reported symptoms for three of the coronavirus variants. The lists are not exhaustive.

Frequently reported omicron symptoms (BA.1):

*Unvaccinated individuals appear to experience symptoms similar to those seen early in the pandemic.

*Among patients with severe omicron cases, the main complaint has been fever and respiratory symptoms that require oxygen,

Frequently reported delta symptoms (B.1.617.2):

Frequently reported alpha symptoms (B.1.1.7):