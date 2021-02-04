Leading healthcare organizations issue PSA urging public to get vaccinated

Three of the nation's leading healthcare associations issued a public service announcement Feb. 4 encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when it's their turn.

"When it's your turn, do your part," the American Medical Association, American Hospital Association and American Nurses Association said in the announcement.

The message stresses that vaccines are safe and effective. "Know that we will continue to follow the science, put your health and safety first and be transparent," the announcement reads.

The initiative builds on the associations' earlier public messages, in which they urged people to follow COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

