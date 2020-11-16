How 8 universities are handling holiday break amid the COVID-19 surge

Public health experts have warned that college students leaving campus for holiday break may increase community spread of COVID-19, and many large universities have implemented precautionary protocols.

Here is a breakdown of the guidelines at eight universities ahead of break.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. The State University of New York in Albany will require any of its 140,000 students who plan to head home for break to test negative for COVID-19 within 10 days before leaving campus.

2. The University of Missouri in Columbia is shifting to remote learning after Thanksgiving break and is encouraging students who leave campus not to return until spring semester starts in January. It is encouraging any student leaving for break to seek testing, and is offering free medical phone visits and testing through its MU Healthcare nurse line.

3. Iowa State University in Ames is providing testing to any students who plan to depart for winter break between Nov. 16 and Nov. 21.

4. Penn State University in University Park, Pa., issued a departure plan that includes free testing ahead of and after winter break, and isolation space and support for students who test positive. Full remote learning begins Nov. 20.

5. Boston University is urging students to remain on campus and have a "Friendsgiving" with their roommates. Students who choose to go home are asked to stay there after the holiday and finish their semester remotely. Anyone returning to campus from a high-risk state will be required to take a series of three COVID-19 tests over the course of seven to eight days.

6. Ohio State University in Columbus is asking students who plan to leave for break to get tested twice before leaving.

7. The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., is mandating COVID-19 testing for all students leaving campus, and warned of strict penalties if they leave before receiving their test result.

8. The University of California Berkeley is encouraging students to celebrate with their roommates and stay on campus. Students who travel home are asked to continue biweekly COVID-19 testing through the university's surveillance program both ahead of their departure and after their return. Students who leave for break are expected to stay home through the end of the semester.

