Hospitals need more rules waived to better respond to pandemic, AHA says

The American Hospital Association is urging HHS to consider temporarily suspending more federal requirements to help providers better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports AHA News.

AHA President and CEO Richard Pollack outlined recommendations in an April 6 letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

Recommended actions include:

1. Waiving more sanctions outlined by the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act regarding the transfer of unstabilized patients and screenings performed by healthcare providers.

2. Pausing all medical review audits to free up staff members' time during the pandemic.

3. Ensuring teaching hospitals that boost bed capacity are not penalized in their indirect medical education payments due to an artificially depressed resident-to-bed ratio.

4. Waiving provisions that bar hospital outpatient departments from providing telehealth services.

5. Confirming that the Office of Civil Rights' HIPAA protections last throughout the nation's emergency declaration.



To view the full set of recommendations, click here.

More articles on public health:

California loans 500 ventilators to national stockpile; Navy ship to accept COVID-19 patients + 23 other updates from the 6 hardest-hit states

1 in 8 Americans know someone with COVID-19

The US populations tested most, least for COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.