HHS outlines public health goals for next 10 years: 5 things to know

HHS shared its 10-year plan for addressing the nation's largest public health challenges in its "Health People 2030" report published Aug. 18.

Five things to know:

1. The report outlines 355 measurable public health objectives the agency seeks to achieve within 10 years.

2. HHS has outlined these goals every decade since 1980, updating the objectives based on industry feedback.

3. For "Healthy People 2030," HHS reduced the total number of objectives to prevent overlap and prioritize the most pressing public health issues.

4. HHS added new 10-year goals involving opioid use disorder, youth e-cigarette use and social determinants of health.

5. The report also includes resources for adapting public health efforts amid emerging threats like COVID-19.

To learn more, click here.

More articles on public health:

Threshold for herd immunity may be lower than thought, COVID-19 researchers say

More in America going hungry as coronavirus pandemic rages

5 public health issues flaring up amid the pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.