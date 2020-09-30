Healthcare workers should get coronavirus vaccine first, 91% of surveyed US adults say
More than 90 percent of U.S. adults say they think healthcare workers should be prioritized when a vaccine against the new coronavirus becomes available, a new survey shows.
The survey polled 1,007 adults April 23-27.
Respondents were asked to rank priority of COVID-19 vaccine allocation for eight groups. Here are the groups and percentage of respondents that ranked the group as "high priority" for receiving a vaccine:
● Front-line medical workers: 91.6 percent
● High-risk children: 81 percent
● High-risk older adults: 80.6 percent
● Middle-age people with higher risk: 75.2 percent
● Nonmedical essential workers: 72 percent
● Pregnant women: 64 percent
● Children: 39.2 percent
● Adults 19 to 64 years: 29 percent
