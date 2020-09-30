Healthcare workers should get coronavirus vaccine first, 91% of surveyed US adults say

More than 90 percent of U.S. adults say they think healthcare workers should be prioritized when a vaccine against the new coronavirus becomes available, a new survey shows.

The survey polled 1,007 adults April 23-27.

Respondents were asked to rank priority of COVID-19 vaccine allocation for eight groups. Here are the groups and percentage of respondents that ranked the group as "high priority" for receiving a vaccine:

● Front-line medical workers: 91.6 percent

● High-risk children: 81 percent

● High-risk older adults: 80.6 percent

● Middle-age people with higher risk: 75.2 percent

● Nonmedical essential workers: 72 percent

● Pregnant women: 64 percent

● Children: 39.2 percent

● Adults 19 to 64 years: 29 percent

More articles on public health:

31 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Sept. 30

COVID-19 hospitalizations by state: Sept. 30

States ranked by COVID-19 cases: Sept. 30

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.