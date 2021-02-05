Flu activity minimal in all 50 states: 6 CDC FluView takeaways

All states reported minimal flu activity in the week ending Jan. 30, with lower flu season activity than usual for this time of year, according to the CDC's FluView report published Feb. 5.

Six updates:

1. At least 155 known flu hospitalizations have occurred since Oct. 1, 2020, according to FluSurv-NET sites. This equals a cumulative hospitalization rate of 0.5 per 100,000 people, which is lower than average.

2. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 1.1 percent for the week ending Jan. 30. This figure remains below the national baseline of 2.6 percent.

3. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending Jan. 30. In total, one pediatric flu death has been recorded for the 2020-21 flu season.

4. The national flu and pneumonia mortality rate is 28.4 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 7.1 percent. The majority of these deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

5. No states reported very high, high, moderate or low flu activity for the week ending Jan. 30. Washington, D.C., was excluded because of insufficient data.

6. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for the flu at clinical laboratories was 0.1 percent for the week ending Jan. 30.

More articles on public health:

llinois county health department reverses policy after breastfeeding healthcare worker denied vaccine

Seattle Children's Hospital cancels 1.3K vaccine appointments over equal access concerns

Cases down 47% from January peak; J&J submits vaccine for emergency approval — 5 COVID-19 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.