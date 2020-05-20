Daily global COVID-19 count hits record high

The number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide hit a record high May 19, with more than 100,000 new cases reported in one day, according to a daily report from the World Health Organization.

Nearly two-thirds of COVID-19 cases were reported by just four countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said May 20. The U.S. reported 45,251 new cases May 19, while Russia reported the second most cases at 9,263, according to WHO.

In total, nearly 5 million COVID-19 cases and roughly 325,000 deaths have been reported.

