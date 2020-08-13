COVID-19 risk linked to these 11 sociodemographic, environmental factors

People already affected by health disparities across age, race, ethnicity, language, income and living conditions are at greater odds of contracting COVID-19 than those not affected, according to a new study published in the International Journal for Equity in Health.

The study — led by researchers at Renton, Wash.-based Providence — examined data from more than 34,503 COVID-19 tests in the Providence health system between Feb. 28 and April 27. Researchers used de-identified EMR data as well as publicly available data from such sources as the CDC and U.S. Census Bureau to study sociodemographic and environmental variables.

The study found increased risk of COVID-19 infection is linked to 11 sociodemographic and environmental factors, including older age, male gender, Asian race, Black race, Latino ethnicity and not speaking English. Odds of COVID-19 were also associated with residing in a neighborhood with financial insecurity, low air quality, housing insecurity, transportation insecurity, and living in senior living communities.

"The results of our research continue to highlight the hard work ahead of us, not only in fighting COVID-19, but in reducing health inequities across our nation," Rhonda Medows, MD, president of population health management at Providence, said in a news release. "Healthcare goes beyond the walls of a hospital. It is closely aligned with housing, transportation, primary language , policies, racial bias and access to care, which underscores the importance of working within the communities around us to help stop the spread of the virus."

Read the full study here.

