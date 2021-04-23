COVID-19 public health emergency isn't over, HHS says

HHS has renewed a public health emergency declaration that consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to exist.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra renewed section 319 of the Public Health Service Act for 90 more days, effective April 21.

The order declaring a public health emergency authorizes Mr. Becerra to lead federal public health and medical response to the pandemic, as well as assist states in their response activities, according to the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, a nonprofit organization representing U.S. public health agencies.

HHS has continually renewed the order since Jan. 31, 2020. It was also renewed on April 21, 2020, July 23, 2020, Oct. 2, 2020, and Jan. 7, 2021.

