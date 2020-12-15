COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high for all age groups: 4 CDC findings

In the last month, weekly COVID-19 hospitalization rates have hit record highs for every age group, according to the CDC's latest COVIDView report published Dec. 11.

Four updates:

1. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 278.7 per 100,000 population in the week ending Dec. 5.

2. Surveillance: The national percentage of positive COVID-19 specimens was 13.3 percent in the week ending Dec. 5, up from 12.1 percent a week prior. Test positivity increased among all age groups and in every HHS surveillance region except the Central region, where it decreased.

3. Mortality: About 14.3 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending Dec. 5. This figure marks a decline from the week prior but is still above the epidemic threshold of 6.3 percent.

4. Outpatient activity: The overall percentage of outpatient or emergency department visits have increased nationwide since mid-September, with the largest jump seen in visits for COVID-19-like symptoms. Regionally, six regions saw a decrease in visits for flu- or COVID-19-like symptoms for the week ending Dec. 5, and three regions reported stable visit levels. The New Jersey/New York/Puerto Rico region reported an increase in visits for both indicators.

