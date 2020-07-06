COVID-19 activity increasing in most regions: 4 CDC updates

COVID-19 activity is lower than in March and April, but the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests and visits for flu- or COVID-19-like symptoms are increasing in many parts of the country, according to the CDC's weekly COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: Nationwide, the percentage of laboratory specimens testing positive for COVID-19 rose for the fourth consecutive week. Only three of 10 HHS surveillance regions saw the percentage of positive specimens decrease or remain stable: New England, Mid-Atlantic and Mountain regions.

2. Mortality: About 5.9 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending June 27, down from 9 percent a week prior. This percentage marked the 10th week of decline.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 102.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 population.

4. Outpatient activity: Emergency department and outpatient visits for symptoms related to COVID-19 remained below baseline nationwide. Seven regions saw an increase in visits for COVID-19-like symptoms, up from just three regions a week prior.

