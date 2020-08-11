Coronavirus unaffected by seasonal changes, WHO official says

The novel coronavirus doesn't appear to show a seasonal pattern like some other viruses do, a World Health Organization official said during an Aug. 10 media briefing.

"In the absence of control measures, very often, viruses can show seasonal patterns. We've certainly seen that with influenza. This virus has demonstrated no seasonal pattern as such, so far," said Mike Ryan, MD, executive director of WHO's emergencies program.

Besides the U.S., the two countries hit hardest by the virus are Brazil and India, both hot-weather climates. Russia, with a much cooler climate, has reported more than 890,000 COVID-19 cases, according to The Hill.

"This virus is proving exceptionally difficult to stop," Dr. Ryan said.

