Childhood obesity rates hit all-time high, survey finds

About 19 percent of children and adolescents in the U.S. are obese — a record high, according to the latest data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

The latest data reflects survey responses from 2017-18. The obesity rate was highest among young people ages 12-19 at 21.2 percent, followed by youth ages 6-11 at 20.3 percent and lowest at 13.4 percent among those ages 2-5.

Overall, boys had higher obesity rates than girls. Further, the rates were highest among Black and Hispanic youth, placing them at increased risk for type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and more severe infections from COVID-19, according to the data.

The National Health and Nutrition Examination survey is conducted every two years and combines interviews with physical examinations. The survey size is about 10,000.

To view the data, click here.

