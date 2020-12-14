CDC reminds physicians to communicate with patients on vaccine safety

While the U.S. began administering the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 14, the CDC urged physicians to communicate with their patients on vaccine safety standards, according to The New York Times.

"Safety standards for vaccines are high," Tom Shimabukuro, MD, head of the CDC's Vaccine Safety Team, told physicians during a conference call.

However, clinical trials "may not detect all types of adverse events, especially ones that are rare or take longer to occur," Dr. Shimaburkuro said, adding that clinicians should continue to monitor for any unexpected side effects, even if they're unsure whether the vaccination caused them.

Current data suggests common side effects from vaccines like Pfizer's include fever, fatigue, headache and chills that last for a few days.

