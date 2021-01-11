Bloomberg to hold $15M global contest for best urban pandemic responses

Bloomberg Philanthropies has launched a global competition designed to identify some of the most innovative ideas developed by cities in response to COVID-19.

Launched by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge is open to cities with populations of 100,000 or more. The competition is searching for ideas to better address challenges tied to the pandemic.

Fifty finalist cities will be selected after March 21, the application deadline. Ultimately, 15 winners will be awarded $1 million each, along with support to implement and spread the innovative ideas.

