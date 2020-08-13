Bars, restaurants emerge as common sites of COVID-19 outbreaks

Over the summer, restaurants and bars across the country opened back up after the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic left many facing financial difficulties — but now these spots have been linked to clusters of outbreaks of the disease, according to The New York Times.

Data from U.S. cities and states show that community outbreaks of the new coronavirus have been linked to restaurants and bars. About 12 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Maryland last month were linked to restaurants, and in Colorado, 9 percent of coronavirus outbreaks overall have stemmed from bars and restaurants.

Several restaurants across the country, including those in Las Vegas, Atlanta and Milwaukee, had to temporarily close due to an outbreak of cases among employees. In Spokane, Wash., 24 cases were traced to a taco restaurant even though it was following all guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, health department officials indicated.

In other towns and cities, such as New York City, indoor dining is still banned.

