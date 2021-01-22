Atrium Health launches COVID-19 vaccine initiatives for underserved, people 65 and older

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health launched two major initiatives this week to vaccinate its local community against COVID-19.

The health system's "Community Immunity For All" collaborative, announced Jan. 21, aims to ensure equal vaccine access for underserved communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The health system plans to partner with local organizations to hold community vaccination events, help with appointment scheduling and transportation and create culturally responsive vaccine educational resources.

"We have all witnessed firsthand the suffering that has occurred in vulnerable communities that don't have access to lifesaving care. And our message is quite simple and clear — we see you, and we are here for you," Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health, said in a news release.

Atrium Health also kicked off its first mass vaccination event Jan. 22 through a public-private partnership with Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The health system said it plans to administer more than 16,000 vaccines to people ages 65 and up at Charlotte Motor Speedway over three days. Hundreds of Atrium Health clinicians have volunteered to help with this effort. The organizations also said they plan to hold a second mass vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium.

The mass vaccinations are part of Atrium Health's larger effort to administer 1 million vaccine doses by July 4.

