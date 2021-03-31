Arkansas ends mask mandate, joins 2 other states opening vaccine eligibility to all adults

Arkansas, Delaware and Wisconsin will all open COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to residents 16 and older in the next week, with at least 39 states offering the vaccine to all adults by mid-April, reports The New York Times.

The expansion in Arkansas is effective immediately. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson also lifted the state mask requirement, though he still urged people to continue wearing masks.

Wisconsin's eligibility expansion goes into effect April 5 and Delaware's begins April 6.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been declining in Arkansas, though the number of new cases has been slowly rising in both Delaware and Wisconsin, according to the Times database.

