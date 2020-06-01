Americans' Top 5 COVID-19 stressors

The most common stressor related to the pandemic for the U.S. public is reading or hearing about the severity and contagiousness of COVID-19, a new survey shows.

The survey was conducted April 7-9 and includes responses from 1,015 U.S. residents 18 years or older. Survey results were published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

Five top stressors related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Note: Respondents were allowed to select multiple stressors.

1. Reading or hearing about the severity and contagiousness of COVID-19: 96.6 percent

2. Uncertainty about length of quarantine and social-distancing requirements: 88.3 percent

3. Changes to social routines, such as spending time with friends and loved ones: 83.7 percent

4. Changes to daily personal care routines, such as cooking, cleaning, exercise and relaxation: 80.1 percent

5. Cancellation of planned or scheduled celebrations, entertainment, vacations or trips: 68.7 percent

More articles on public health:

Herd immunity for COVID-19 is still far off, research suggests

COVID-19 fears still keeping Americans away from hospitals, survey finds

Coronavirus community spread dropped 58% after states locked down, new study shows

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.