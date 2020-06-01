Americans' Top 5 COVID-19 stressors
The most common stressor related to the pandemic for the U.S. public is reading or hearing about the severity and contagiousness of COVID-19, a new survey shows.
The survey was conducted April 7-9 and includes responses from 1,015 U.S. residents 18 years or older. Survey results were published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.
Five top stressors related to the COVID-19 pandemic:
Note: Respondents were allowed to select multiple stressors.
1. Reading or hearing about the severity and contagiousness of COVID-19: 96.6 percent
2. Uncertainty about length of quarantine and social-distancing requirements: 88.3 percent
3. Changes to social routines, such as spending time with friends and loved ones: 83.7 percent
4. Changes to daily personal care routines, such as cooking, cleaning, exercise and relaxation: 80.1 percent
5. Cancellation of planned or scheduled celebrations, entertainment, vacations or trips: 68.7 percent
