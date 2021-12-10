6 states set COVID-19 records this week

At least six states have set new COVID-19 records over the last week.

Iowa

On Dec. 8, Iowa reported a new COVID-19 hospitalization record for 2021, according to state data cited by the Des Moines Register. The state reported 777 COVID-19-related hospitalizations Dec. 8, surpassing its then-record of 721 patients set only a week before. Of those currently hospitalized, 185 require intensive care and 98 are on ventilators. Some hospitals are canceling elective appointments amid the surge. The state also recorded 13,039 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, the highest number over a seven-day period in 2021.

Maine

On Dec. 10, Maine reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections for the third day in a row, according to state data cited by The Press Herald. There were 2,148 new cases reported, compared to the previous record of 1,460 new cases Dec. 9. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also hit a record-setting 361 Dec. 6.

Michigan

As of Dec. 8, Michigan recorded more COVID-19 hospitalizations than at any other point during the pandemic, surpassing its previous record set about two weeks prior, according to state data cited by Fox affiliate WJBK. Nearly 4,700 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Dec. 8. As of Dec. 6, Michigan also recorded more new COVID-19 cases than at any other point.

Minnesota

Minnesota recorded a 2021 high of 1,653 COVID-19 hospitalizations Dec. 8, surpassing its Dec. 3 record of 1,570, according to state data cited by the Star Tribune. Only 22 of 1,012 adult intensive care beds were available Dec. 8, according to the Tribune.

New Hampshire

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Hampshire hit record highs Dec. 8, breaking both Dec. 6 records, according to state data cited by WMUR-TV. Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 462, while daily known cases increased to 9,868.

Vermont

Vermont saw an all-time record high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Dec. 8, according to state data cited by the Burlington Free Press. Ninety COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Dec. 8, with 31 in intensive care. On Dec. 5, the state also surpassed its all-time record for new daily infections, with 641 COVID-19 cases reported.