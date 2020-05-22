27 states where stay-at-home orders have been eased, lifted

The following 27 states have eased or lifted their original stay-at-home orders, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation:

Note: Click here for a list of sources Kaiser used to gather this information. The states are listed alphabetically.

1. Alabama

2. Alaska

3. Arizona

4. Colorado (rolled back to high-risk groups)

5. Connecticut

6. Florida

7. Georgia (rolled back to high-risk groups)

8. Idaho

9. Indiana

10. Kansas

11. Kentucky

12. Louisiana

13. Maryland (local jurisdictions are allowed to impose tighter restrictions)

14 Massachusetts (rolled back to high-risk groups)

15. Minnesota

16. Mississippi

17. Missouri

18. Montana

19. North Carolina

20. Ohio

21. Pennsylvania (suspended stay-at-home order, reopened some non-essential businesses and allowed small gatherings of fewer than 25 people in 49 counties)

22. South Carolina

23. Tennessee

24. Texas

25. Utah

26. West Virginia

27. Wisconsin

