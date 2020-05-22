27 states where stay-at-home orders have been eased, lifted
The following 27 states have eased or lifted their original stay-at-home orders, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation:
Note: Click here for a list of sources Kaiser used to gather this information. The states are listed alphabetically.
1. Alabama
2. Alaska
3. Arizona
4. Colorado (rolled back to high-risk groups)
5. Connecticut
6. Florida
7. Georgia (rolled back to high-risk groups)
8. Idaho
9. Indiana
10. Kansas
11. Kentucky
12. Louisiana
13. Maryland (local jurisdictions are allowed to impose tighter restrictions)
14 Massachusetts (rolled back to high-risk groups)
15. Minnesota
16. Mississippi
17. Missouri
18. Montana
19. North Carolina
20. Ohio
21. Pennsylvania (suspended stay-at-home order, reopened some non-essential businesses and allowed small gatherings of fewer than 25 people in 49 counties)
22. South Carolina
23. Tennessee
24. Texas
25. Utah
26. West Virginia
27. Wisconsin
