26 states reporting BA.2.75 cases

An omicron subvariant that's only accounted for a sprinkle of COVID-19 infections has been detected in 26 states and Washington, D.C., according to tracking estimates.

Twentystates reported at least one omicron BA.2.75 infection two weeks ago. BA.2.75 accounted for 84 national COVID-19 as of Aug. 8, but that number has creeped up to 189 as of Aug. 22.

The number of BA.2.75 cases are too few to be published by the CDC as BA.5 makes up nearly 9 in every 10 national cases. Two other omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.4.6, together account for about 1 in every 10.

Health experts have said BA.2.75 is a "scariant" and the WHO has not deemed it a variant of concern. Helix, a lab that helps the CDC track variants, recently said BA.2.75 infections were "sporadic."

Here are the most recent estimates on BA.2.75 infections by state and Washington, D.C.:

California — 34

New Jersey — 26

New York — 19

Washington — 17

Texas — 13

Illinois — 11

Arizona — 8

Ohio — 7

North Carolina — 7

Georgia — 7

Wisconsin — 5

Virginia — 5

Pennsylvania — 4

Nebraska — 3

Massachusetts — 3

Maryland — 3

Indiana — 3

Minnesota — 2

Michigan — 2

Kansas — 2

Iowa — 2

Missouri — 1

Hawaii — 1

District of Columbia — 1

Delaware — 1

Connecticut — 1

Colorado — 1