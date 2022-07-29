12 states with BA.2.75 cases

A dozen states have reported cases of the newest omicron subvariant BA.2.75 as of July 29, early disease surveillance data shows.

The subvariant has numerous mutations that may make it more adept than BA. 5, the nation's dominant strain, at spreading quickly and evading immune protection. While it's still unclear whether BA.2.75 will compete against BA.5 or cause more severe illness, some experts contend the subvariant is not the next big one to fret over.

Below is a breakdown of U.S. states reporting BA.2.75 cases, based on a dashboard run by Raj Rajnarayanan, PhD, assistant dean of research and associate professor in the department of basic sciences at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. The dashboard uses data from GISAID, a global data-sharing platform for viruses.

California — 10

Washington — 9

Illinois — 4

Virginia — 3

North Carolina — 3

Wisconsin — 2

New York — 2

Texas — 1

Nebraska — 1

Iowa — 1

Delaware — 1

Arizona — 1