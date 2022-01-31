22 recent COVID-19-related research findings

Here are 22 COVID-19-related research findings covered by Becker's Hospital Review since Dec. 30:

Note: Findings are listed from most to least recent.

1. A third dose of Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization among people with weakened immune systems, according to a CDC report published the week of Jan. 28.

2. About 75 percent of U.S. adults say they are tired and frustrated when asked about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Jan. 28 found.

3. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients who received a combination of remdesivir and hyperimmune intravenous immunoglobulin — a highly concentrated solution of antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2 — did not fare better than those who received remdesivir alone, according to phase 3 trial results published Jan. 27 in The Lancet.

4. Male adolescents and young adults had a higher risk of developing myocarditis after receiving their second COVID-19 vaccination dose, a study published Jan. 25 in JAMA found.

5. Heart function recovery returned within three months in children exposed to COVID-19 who developed related MIS-C, a multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a study published Jan. 19 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.

6. A year after COVID-19 patients left intensive care, almost 75 percent reported lingering physical symptoms; more than 26 percent reported mental symptoms; and more than 16 percent had cognitive symptoms, according to a study published Jan. 24 by JAMA Network.

7. Among 3,582 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in England between Jan. 5 and Jan. 20, nearly 65 percent said they had a prior bout with the virus that was confirmed by a test, according to a preprint study released Jan. 26

8. In a small study of 100 people who contracted COVID-19 in the first wave, more than half reported long-term changes to their sense of smell, according to preliminary research published Jan. 20 by MedRxiv.

9. Two studies published by the CDC Jan. 21 explored vaccine and booster dose effectiveness against the periods in which delta and omicron were emerging and predominant.

10. Monoclonal antibody treatments were used less among Black, Asian, Hispanic and COVID-19 patients of other races when compared to white and non-Hispanic COVID-19 patients, according to a data analysis published Jan. 21 by the CDC.

11. A National Institutes of Health-funded study published Jan. 20 involving more than 2,000 couples found COVID-19 vaccination doesn't affect the chances of conception.

12. Both vaccination and a previous infection offered strong protection against COVID-19 during the delta wave last year, according to a CDC study published Jan. 19.

13. A study published Jan. 19 from researchers at the University of Oxford in the U.K. suggests issues with attention span and memory may linger for months after a mild COVID-19 infection.

14. A study involving nearly 132,000 women in Scotland found nearly all pregnant women who were admitted to critical care for COVID-19-related illness were unvaccinated, according to the findings published Jan. 13 in Nature Medicine.

15. After a COVID-19 infection, children are more likely to be diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, compared to children who haven't been infected, according to the CDC's Jan. 7 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

16. Ramping up COVID-19 booster administration could save thousands of lives and prevent hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations over the next four months, according to a Jan.7 analysis from the Commonwealth Fund.

17. A common type of N95 respirator can be safely reprocessed up to 25 times using vaporized hydrogen peroxide, a study published Jan. 5 in the Journal of Infection Control found.

18. Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine were 91 percent effective at preventing multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a rare but serious condition tied to COVID-19, according to the CDC's Jan. 7 Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

19. A study published Jan. 5 involving nearly 4,000 people found women's menstrual cycles were slightly longer after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine compared to unvaccinated women.

20. Preliminary results from a small study published Jan. 5 in MedRxiv indicated people infected with the omicron variant were contagious for several days before rapid antigen tests detected a positive result.

21. Women who got vaccinated against COVID-19 while pregnant do not have a greater risk of delivering their babies prematurely or having a baby who is smaller than usual, CDC research published Jan. 4 shows.

22. Months after recovering from COVID-19, some people may be left with antibodies that attack healthy organs and tissues, according to findings published Dec. 30 in the Journal of Translational Medicine.





