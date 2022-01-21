People of color less likely to receive monoclonal antibodies, CDC finds

Monoclonal antibody treatments were used less among Black, Asian, Hispanic and other race COVID-19 patients when compared to white and non-Hispanic COVID-19 patients, according to a data analysis published Jan. 21 by the CDC.

Data was taken from 41 healthcare systems participating in the National Patient-Centered Clinical Research Network.

Five things to know:

1. This study found monoclonal antibody treatments have been used relatively less commonly in racial and ethnic minority groups, amplifying the increased risk for severe outcomes tied to COVID-19, including death.

2. Racial and ethnic differences were smaller for inpatient administration of remdesivir and dexamethasone, which may be attributed to ease of medication access, according to the CDC.

3. The treatment disparities findings are consistent with previous study findings

4. The study didn't identify the underlying causes for the disparities.

5. The study findings highlight disparities as a priority for intervention and can guide strategies aimed at more equitable COVID-19 outcomes.