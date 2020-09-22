200,000 US deaths reinforce need for COVID-19 precautions, healthcare associations say

Three healthcare associations are reiterating the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus exceeded 200,000 on Sept. 22.

"Today we mark a somber milestone as more than 200,000 people in the United States have died of COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic," the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association said in a joint statement. "Those lost include mothers and fathers, grandparents, children, teachers and front-line workers.

"The steps required to stop the spread of this virus should be well known by now, but with more than 6 million COVID-positive Americans, we say again: wear your mask, wash your hands, and practice physical distancing."

The associations also encouraged Americans to get their flu shot early, adding that a bad flu season can cause additional strain on hospitals and health systems amid the pandemic.

