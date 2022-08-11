10 COVID-19-related research findings 

Here are 10 COVID-19-related studies Becker's has covered since July 18:

1. One in 8 patients recovering from COVID-19 had lingering symptoms from the illness at least three months later, a study published Aug. 6 in The Lancet found.

2. Children and adolescents aged 0-17 years recovering from COVID-19 have experienced a variety of "uncommon or rare" conditions for the age demographic, the CDC's "Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report" for Aug. 5 found.

3. Rebounding COVID-19 symptoms may occur in nearly one-third of people infected with the virus, even if they haven't taken Paxlovid, early research suggests.

4. Ramping up COVID-19 booster administration this fall could save up to 160,000 lives and prevent more than 1 million hospitalizations, according to a July 26 analysis from the Commonwealth Fund.

5. The list of long COVID-19 symptoms may be much longer than the 20 included in the World Health Organization's clinical case definition of the condition, according to a study published July 25 in Nature Medicine.

6. The top symptoms of COVID-19 from the omicron variant, a sore throat and hoarse voice, differ from common symptoms from other variants.

7. A new study involving more than 428,000 COVID-19 patients found the infection is tied to a sixfold increase in heart disease diagnoses in the weeks after infection, compared to those without COVID-19.

8. Fully vaccinated patients who undergo surgery soon after COVID-19 don't have an elevated risk of post-surgery complications compared to surgery patients with no COVID-19 history, according to a study published July 15 in Annals of Surgery.

9. COVID-19 reinfections are becoming more common in the U.S., but they are not happening more quickly, according to data from Helix, a lab that works with the CDC on viral surveillance.

10. COVID-19 vaccines were more effective during the winter omicron surge, when BA.1 accounted for most cases, than they were this spring, when BA.2/BA.2.12.1 prevailed, according to a CDC study.