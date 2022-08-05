2 recent findings on long COVID-19 

Here are two recent studies on long COVID-19 in children and adults:

1. One in eight patients recovering from COVID-19 had lingering symptoms from the illness at least three months later, a study published Aug. 6 in The Lancet found. Researchers at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands collected data on 76,422 people from March 2020 to August 2021. "This finding shows that post-Covid-19 condition is an urgent problem with a mounting human toll," researchers wrote.



2. Children and adolescents aged 0–17 years recovering from COVID-19 have experienced a variety of "uncommon or rare" conditions for the age demographic, the CDC's weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report for Aug. 5 found. Researchers assessed nine potential post-COVID-19 symptoms and 15 potential post-COVID conditions in 781,419 COVID-19 survivors. While the prevalence of symptoms and conditions varied by age groups, those with previous infections had higher rates of acute pulmonary embolism, myocarditis and cardiomyopathy, venous thromboembolic events, acute and unspecified renal failure, and type 1 diabetes.