1 in 7 youth are obese in US, report finds

Nearly 16 percent of Americans ages 10-17 are obese, according to an Oct. 14 report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Researchers compiled 2018-19 data from the National Survey of Children’s Health and the Health Resources and Services Administration's Maternal and Child Health Bureau.

Three key findings:

1. Last year, 15.5 percent of youth had obesity.

2. Kentucky had the highest youth obesity rate (23.8 percent) while Utah had the lowest (9.6 percent).

3. Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, American Indian/Alaska Native, Hispanic and Black youth had significantly higher obesity rates than white and Asian youth.

