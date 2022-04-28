Viewpoint: Critics of private equity nursing home owners need to shift focus

Critics of private equity ownership of nursing homes should divert their attention to investors' interests in home healthcare, Forbes senior contributor Howard Gleckman wrote April 27.

"Industry experts tell me that, increasingly, big investors in senior services are abandoning nursing facilities in favor of the far more lucrative home health business and, in some cases, private-pay senior housing," Mr. Gleckman wrote.

The increased scrutiny of the nursing home industry following President Joe Biden's reform plans has led to increased interest from lawmakers, namely an investigation into private equity firms' ownership of nursing homes.

Mr. Gleckman wrote that, aside from Congress "being two beats behind," more timely information on nursing home ownership is needed, as well as an understanding that private equity is not synonymous with for-profit.

"If Congress and the Biden Administration truly worry about the effect of private equity on the quality of care, they probably should be focusing their attention on home health care, not nursing homes," Mr. Gleckman wrote.