US News names 2021-22 Best Nursing Homes: 5 things to know

U.S. News and World Report published its 12th annual 2022 Best Nursing Home rankings Nov. 9.

Five things to know:

1. This year's ranking includes comprehensive information about care, COVID-19 vaccination requirements for residents and staff, flu and pneumonia vaccination rates, and infection control violations listed on the resident safety summary.

2. U.S. News used publicly available federal data as of July from the CMS Nursing Home Compare and COVID-19 vaccine information as of October 2021 to evaluate facilities.

3. Several changes were made to the methodology for scoring, including long-term care scoring methodology using continuous ownership as a structural measure, and a COVID-19 staff vaccination process measure into both the short-term rehabilitation and long-term care scoring methodologies.

4. U.S. News recognized 1,063 facilities as "high performing" out of the 13,175 nursing homes with long-term care ratings and 1,651 facilities as "high performing" out of the 13,500 nursing homes with short-term care ratings.

5. California has the highest number on the list, with 201 nursing homes designated as high-performing in short-term rehabilitation and 94 designated as high-performing in long-term care.

To view a complete list of this year's ratings, click here.