States ranked by percentage of nursing home staff vaccinated

Rhode Island has the highest percentage of nursing home staff who have received the COVID-19 vaccine while Missouri ranks the lowest in the country, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last updated Nov. 10.

Here's how all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked for vaccinated nursing home staff:

1. Rhode Island - 97.42

2. Massachusetts - 96.5

3. Hawaii - 94.96

4. Washington, D.C. - 94.75

5. Connecticut - 94.54

6. California - 93.81

7. Maine - 92.87

8. New York - 90.37

9. Washington - 89.48

10. Colorado - 88.94

11. New Hampshire - 88.67

12. New Mexico - 88.46

13. Vermont - 86.94

14. Alaska - 85.64

15. Oregon - 84.26

16. New Jersey - 82.48

17. Maryland - 82.31

18. Delaware - 80.45

19. West Virginia - 80.31

20. Virginia - 79.67

21. Nevada - 75.38

22. Utah - 74.71

23. Illinois - 74.37

24. Arkansas - 74.27

25. Minnesota - 74.18

26. North Dakota - 73.57

27. South Dakota - 72.76

28. Pennsylvania - 71.94

29. Georgia - 71.85

30. Nebraska - 70.62

31. Iowa - 70.23

32. Wisconsin - 69.53

33. Arizona - 68.8

34. Texas - 67.71

35. South Carolina - 66.91

36. Kansas - 66.82

37. North Carolina - 66.45

38. Idaho - 65.22

39. Alabama - 65.14

40. Kentucky - 64.08

41. Indiana - 63.94

42. Mississippi - 63.90

43. Montana - 63.66

44. Wyoming - 63.32

45. Louisiana - 60.73

46. Tennessee - 60.72

47. Michigan - 60.50

48. Florida - 59.51

49. Ohio - 58.88

50. Oklahoma - 57.67

51. Missouri - 56.71