Resilient Healthcare, White Rock Medical Center partner on home healthcare

Plano, Texas-based Resilient Healthcare and White Rock Medical Center in Dallas formed a partnership to deliver outpatient therapy to patients virtually and in their homes.

Resilient Healthcare provides healthcare delivery to homes for acute and post-acute patients using an artificial intelligence-based system, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

"Thanks to WRMC, Dallas residents in the Metroplex will have access to healthcare that is both more convenient and cost-effective," Jackleen Samuel, CEO of Resilient Healthcare, said in the release.