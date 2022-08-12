Rat infestation closes Veteran Affairs nursing home in Arizona

Phoenix-based Community Living Center, a Veteran Affairs nursing home, closed Aug. 8 due to a rat infestation, according to an Aug. 11 USA Today report.

Cracks in the ceiling were discovered July 22 by a staff member, Phoenix VA Medical Director Michael Welsh said. A deeper investigation found rat activity on the first and second floors. Mr. Welsh believes two recent monsoons caused the rat issue.

"There has been no interaction between rodents, staff and veterans at all," Welsh said at a news conference Monday.

Staff immediately began removing 25 residents, ages ranging from 70s to 106, into sister facilities or family members' homes.

Although the facility is actively working on removing the rats, Mr. Welsh stated it's unknown when the full inspection will be completed and residents can move back in.