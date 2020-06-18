Nearly 40% of residents in an Illinois nursing home were asymptomatic

Coronavirus testing at an Illinois nursing home revealed that close to 40 percent of the residents had the virus but were not showing symptoms, according to a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Researchers investigated the first known coronavirus outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Illinois March 15. They tested 126 residents for the new virus and performed symptom assessments. They followed the residents for 30 days.

They found 33 residents had confirmed cases COVID-19 as of March 15. Nineteen (58 percent) had symptoms at the time of testing, while 13 (39 percent) remained asymptomatic. One resident developed symptoms over the follow-up period.

Of the patients who tested negative March 15, 35 developed symptoms over the follow-up period, and two eventually tested positive for the new coronavirus.

