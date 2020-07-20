National Guard to test staff for COVID-19 at 7 Ohio nursing homes

The National Guard is administering COVID-19 tests at seven long-term care facilities in Richland County, Ohio, on June 20, the Mansfield News Journal reports.

Three medical teams are collecting nasal swab samples from staff members. Employees don't have to be symptomatic to get tested, according to Stephanie Beougher, Ohio National Guard spokesperson.

Three of the seven nursing homes have reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health's online dashboard.

Between April 15 and July 16, one employee at Oak Grove Manor tested positive for the virus, as did one resident at Mifflin Care Center, both based in Mansfield, Ohio. Liberty Nursing Center of Mansfield had 21 residents test positive for COVID-19 in the same time frame.

Long-term care facilities account for about 74 percent of COVID-19 deaths and nearly 18 percent of all cases in Ohio, according to The Mansfield News Journal.

For the list of all seven facilities, click here.

