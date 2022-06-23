Louisiana nursing home owner arrested on fraud, cruelty charges

Bob Dean, 68, a nursing home owner facing dozens of lawsuits over a botched Hurricane Ida evacuation, was charged June 22 with eight felony counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, five felony counts of Medicaid fraud and two felony counts of obstruction of justice, USA Today reported June 22.

More than 800 residents from Mr. Dean's seven nursing homes were evacuated into a warehouse designed to hold 200 to 400 people during Hurricane Ida last August. The Louisiana Department of Public Health revoked Mr. Dean's nursing home licenses and terminated Medicaid provider agreements Sept. 7.

Most recently, Mr. Dean was barred from receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding May 23.