Idaho nursing home shutters after CMS pulls funding

An Idaho nursing home is shutting down and relocating more than 120 residents in less than 30 days after losing CMS funding, reports NBC affiliate KTVB.

On April 20, CMS terminated its Medicare and Medicaid funding to the Good Samaritan Society-Boise Village. According to the termination notice, Good Samaritan failed to comply with CMS requirements in areas of comprehensive resident-centered care plans, quality of care, nursing services, resident assessments, administration and infection control.

The nursing home will close its doors May 20, said Randy Fitzgerald, Good Samaritan Society's regional executive director.

"We know this is a significant loss for the community and for the residents who call Boise Village home, and for the dedicated employees who provide high quality and compassionate care every day," Mr. Fitzgerald said in an email to KTVB. "We remain committed to the health and well-being of our residents and staff during this time as we work with the state and other providers in the area to place residents in alternate care facilities."

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is also assisting families in relocating their family members.

