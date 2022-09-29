6 recent nursing home closures

Here are six nursing homes closures covered by Becker's since Sept. 1:

Bigfork, Mont.-based Lake View Care is closing by the end of the year, displacing 37 residents. A Turtle Creek, Pa.-based nursing home closed suddenly Sept. 25 as firefighters, paramedics and a port authority bus were seen evacuating the building of 47 residents. Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, Ind., will close and lay off 71 workers in October. A Pittsburgh-based nursing home system is seeking approval from the state Department of Health to close two facilities on its campus in Mount Lebanon, Pa., by the end of the year. Easton Home Personal Care Facility is closing in mid-November due to dwindling demand for personal care residential living. Summit View of Farragut (Tenn.) lost its certification from CMS and has to remove residents by Oct. 1.