6 recent nursing home closures

Here are six nursing homes closures covered by Becker's since Sept. 1:
- Bigfork, Mont.-based Lake View Care is closing by the end of the year, displacing 37 residents.
- A Turtle Creek, Pa.-based nursing home closed suddenly Sept. 25 as firefighters, paramedics and a port authority bus were seen evacuating the building of 47 residents.
- Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, Ind., will close and lay off 71 workers in October.
- A Pittsburgh-based nursing home system is seeking approval from the state Department of Health to close two facilities on its campus in Mount Lebanon, Pa., by the end of the year.
- Easton Home Personal Care Facility is closing in mid-November due to dwindling demand for personal care residential living.
- Summit View of Farragut (Tenn.) lost its certification from CMS and has to remove residents by Oct. 1.