Pennsylvania nursing home to close in November

Easton Home Personal Care Facility is closing in mid-November due to dwindling demand for personal care residential living, The Morning Call reported Sept. 12.

The facility, which opened in 1890 and has been owned and operated by Presbyterian Senior Living since 1994, is already relocating residents and accepting applications from its staff at other locations.

"Most recently, people are staying in their homes longer and desire a community and residences where they can live in one home and adapt that home to meet their changing needs," Dan Davis, Presbyterian's chief operating officer, told The Morning Call.