6 nursing homes closing

Here are six nursing homes closing in 2022:
- Parkmoor Village Health Care Center, in Colorado Springs, Colo., is closing Aug. 22.
- Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa, is closing its long-term care department Sept. 28.
- Avantara Armour nursing home in Armour, S.D., is closing in October.
- Gardiner Health Care Facility in Houlton, Maine, is closing Oct. 30.
- Wittenberg Lutheran Village in Crown Point, Ind., is closing Oct. 31.
- Little Sisters of the Poor-Mullen Home in Denver is closing after 105 years of operation.