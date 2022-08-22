6 nursing homes closing

Here are six nursing homes closing in 2022:

Parkmoor Village Health Care Center, in Colorado Springs, Colo., is closing Aug. 22. Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa, is closing its long-term care department Sept. 28. Avantara Armour nursing home in Armour, S.D., is closing in October. Gardiner Health Care Facility in Houlton, Maine, is closing Oct. 30. Wittenberg Lutheran Village in Crown Point, Ind., is closing Oct. 31. Little Sisters of the Poor-Mullen Home in Denver is closing after 105 years of operation.